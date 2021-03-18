Alma E. Totusek

Died March 15, 2021

Alma E. Totusek, age 96, of Ames, Iowa, and formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Private family services will be held at a later date. Alma was born in Clarkson, Nebraska, the daughter of Alois and Emma (Blazek) Totusek. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 plus years in Nebraska, and lived in Fremont for over 60 years. She moved to Ames in 2016, and lived at Northridge Village. Alma had a servant's heart, and was always ready to share with others. She was a long-time member of Fremont Presbyterian Church. Alma trusted Jesus as her Savior, and we look forward to seeing her again in heaven. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home in Ames, Iowa. Online condolences may be left to Alma's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.