Alma E. Totusek
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Ames
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA

Alma E. Totusek

Died March 15, 2021

Alma E. Totusek, age 96, of Ames, Iowa, and formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Private family services will be held at a later date. Alma was born in Clarkson, Nebraska, the daughter of Alois and Emma (Blazek) Totusek. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 plus years in Nebraska, and lived in Fremont for over 60 years. She moved to Ames in 2016, and lived at Northridge Village. Alma had a servant's heart, and was always ready to share with others. She was a long-time member of Fremont Presbyterian Church. Alma trusted Jesus as her Savior, and we look forward to seeing her again in heaven. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home in Ames, Iowa. Online condolences may be left to Alma's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 Entries
I live across the street from her in Fremont for many a year she made a very good neighbor and always had a smile. PS she made great kolaches
Herbert E Hall
March 19, 2021
I was a student of Miss Totusek in 2 grade school classes in NE. She was a caring teacher but strict. Her standards for learning helped make me work harder to be a better student. Many thanks for her dedication to her students. I was blessed to have her as a teacher.
Connie Dryden
March 18, 2021
