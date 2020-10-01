Menu
Ana B. Saravia

Died September 1, 2020

Ana B. Saravia, age 93, of Fremont died Sept. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Anita's Restaurant on South Bell is owned by the family and named after Ana.

Services and visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 3, at Ministerios Dios Es Amor Church (Fifth and Union) in Fremont from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All are welcome.

Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary
