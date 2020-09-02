Andrew N. Morrow

February 22, 1929 – August 29, 2020

Andrew N. Morrow, 91, of Lincoln, died Aug. 29, 2020, at home shortly after learning of advanced cancer. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Dr. Hamilton Nesbit Morrow and Luella May (Oberg) Morrow. He married Margaret Mary Stoltenberg from Bennington, Nebraska, on June 27, 1958.

Survivors: children, Megan Morrow, Molly (Morrow) Goninan and her husband, Brian, and Andrew C. (Drew) Morrow, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Charles Mackey (foster grandson), Emma (Goninan) Newcomb and her husband Garin, Alaina Goninan, Maisie Morrow, and Poppy Morrow, all of Lincoln; nieces and nephew, and cousins. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brothers, and his wife of 50 years, Margaret.

Funeral date and details can be found at www.lincolnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Tabitha, First Lutheran Church of Lincoln, or the donor's choice.