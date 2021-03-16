Menu
Angela D. Guarin
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Angela D. Guarin

January 17, 1973 - March 8, 2021

Angela D. Guarin, 48 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, in Fremont.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
