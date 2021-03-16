Angela D. Guarin

January 17, 1973 - March 8, 2021

Angela D. Guarin, 48 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, in Fremont.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490