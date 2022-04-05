Anita A. Ksiazek

June 24, 1941 – March 30, 2022

Anita A. Ksiazek, 80 years old, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. Anita was born June 24, 1941, at Albion, Nebraska, to Thomas and Anna (Barnas) Molczyk.

She grew up in Albion and lived in Denver, Colorado, and Columbus, Nebraska, for a short time. Anita married Raymond "Ray" Ksiazek on Sept. 7, 1963, in Columbus. The couple lived at Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, prior to moving to Fremont. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Anita is survived by her husband, Ray; sons, Michael (Tamara) Ksiazek of Fremont, Brian (Brenda) Ksiazek of Iowa and Daniel Ksiazek of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Jan (Janicek) Molczyk of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laurie (Michael) Sok; sisters, Mary Lou (Clarence) Shemek, Rose Ann (Paul) Braun; and brother, Thomas S. Molczyk.

The Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.