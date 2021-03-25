Menu
Ann Torgerson
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE

Ann Torgerson

November 17, 1950 - March 7, 2021

Ann Torgerson, age 70, of Whitewood, South Dakota, passed away March 7, 2021, while surrounded by family.

Ann is survived by her husband, Miles Torgerson; daughters, Shontelle Tweedy (Eddy Koehler) and Nicole (Steve) Bolton; stepsons, Eric (Cindy) Torgerson, Chad (Natalie) Torgerson, and Jordan (Stephanie) Torgerson; and an abundant supply of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edith Guhl, and brother, John Guhl.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Sorry for ur loss .prayers to the family
Rick aye
March 25, 2021
