Anna Mae (Scoby) Sukstorf

July 24, 1924 – December 11, 2020

Anna Mae "Ann" (Scoby) Sukstorf passed at Nye Pointe Care Facility in Fremont, Nebraska, on Dec. 11, 2020, at age 96.

She was born in the farming community of Fairview, Kansas, on July 24, 1924, to Minnie and Frank Scoby. Her mother died when Ann was 8 and Minnie and Frank, as well as her sister, Irene Zook (Fred), and brother, Melvin Scoby (Dorothy), preceded her in death.

Following high school, Ann lived in Topeka, Kansas, where she lived with her beloved Aunt Cecilia. Ann met Edgar Sukstorf in Topeka while working at the Santa Fe Railroad during his time in the Army Air Force. They married on June 25, 1944, and settled in Edgar's hometown of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, where Ann resided until she moved to the care facility a few years back. Ann was also preceded in death by husband Edgar; and her eldest daughter, Connie (Sukstorf) Wall; grandson, Shawn Settles; and granddaughter, Ashlea Sukstorf.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Sukstorf) Mazurak and husband William of Omaha; son, Steven Sukstorf and Diane Kidd of Florida; son, Scott and wife Dianna Sukstorf of Cedar Bluffs; and son-in-law, Scott Wall (Connie) of Texas; as well as her half sister, Mary Jeanne Jensen and husband Jim; and half brother, Robert Scoby and wife Sherry and their children. Ann is also survived by grandchild, David Pursel; stepgrandchildren, Sophia (Wall) Solis and Sarah Wall, Natalie and Dylan Burcham; and stepgreat-grandsons, Caleb and Jacob Solis; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Andi Burcham; as well as numerous nieces and nephews of both her Scoby and the Sukstorf families.

Ann was a housewife in the early years and as well, most of her life, worked outside the home, initially as a nurse's aide followed by a long career heading up the Cedar Bluffs School's hot lunch program, both prior to and after her younger children had graduated high school. Recall those delicious cinnamon rolls and chili!

Our family appreciates the generous caregivers at Nye Pointe where Ann genuinely enjoyed her late years!

Ann's immediate family will celebrate her life and love at her resting place at Union Cemetery outside of Cedar Bluffs.

Memorials may be sent c/o Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 in Ann's name to Cedar Bluffs American Legion Auxiliary and/or St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Cedar Bluffs.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445.