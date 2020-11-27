Anna C. Tonjes

December 31, 1924 - November 24, 2020

Anna C. Tonjes, age 95, of Scribner died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Hooper Care Center

Ann was born December 31, 1924 to Herman and Theresa 'Froemming' Wooldrik. She was baptized in Black Hawk County Iowa. The family moved to a farm north of Scribner in 1929. She attended District 33 School. She became a member of United Lutheran Church and was confirmed there. After graduation she apprenticed under Verlene Patterson, after completing her apprenticeship and state board she received her cosmetology license. She worked in West Point and Scribner.

Ann was united in marriage to George E. Tonjes on April 5, 1945 at United Lutheran Church in Scribner. They lived on a farm east of Scribner. To this union there were three children, Cheryl, Kenneth and Marilyn. The family moved into Scribner in 1961. Ann was employed at Betty's Beauty Shop, Good Samaritan Center, Scribner Public Schools, Pauline's, and the Scribner Hotel Saloon and Café. Since moving into Scribner Ann has always worked somewhere.

She is survived by daughters Cheryl (Michael) Hartwell of Ames and Marilyn (Ronald) Benedict of Tabor, Iowa; son Kenneth (Jean) Tonjes of Hooper; sister Velda Dames of Scribner; 7 grandchildren; and 9 grandchildren

Ann was preceded in death by her husband George, parents and a brother.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1-4pm at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel, masks required and the family will not be present. Graveside services will be Monday, 10:30am at St. Paul's Cemetery north of Hooper.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com