Arline Anderson

May 28, 1939 – March 27, 2022

Arline Alice (Clum) Anderson, age 82, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Arline was born on May 28, 1939, to Arthur B. and Helen Isabelle (Brainard) Clum in Roxbury, New York. She attended and graduated from Walton Central High School in Walton, New York. She attended the University of New York at Oneonta, Southeastern Community College, and Bellevue University, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Business. Arline moved to Nebraska in October of 1963. She worked for the Civil Service for 27 years, retiring from U.S. Stratcom in 2004. She also worked as a para educator and substitute teacher for the Plattsmouth Elementary Schools for 11 years.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth where she was a deacon, helped with Bible School, and had served on the Personnel Committee. Arline was also very involved in the community, she was a life member of the P.T.A., she served on the Plattsmouth Public Library Board, and Arline was a member of the Plattsmouth Public Library Foundation, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #365 Auxiliary, and the Order of Eastern Star Home Chapter #189, all of Plattsmouth. She was a Lady of the Realm for the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival and Arline was a member of Lakeridge Golf Course and Country Club.

Arline enjoyed art, photography, and sports, especially Husker Football "Go Big Red". She loved golfing and hiking and she enjoyed exercising and working out to stay in shape. She loved to travel when she was able and Arline loved glamping in her "Lil Red" Glamper, at least before a flood took her away.

She is survived by her three sons: Christopher Risk and his wife Rebecca of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Timothy Risk and his wife Herdie of Omaha, Joey Risk and his wife Michelle Kearney, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Zakery, Kazden, Sunday, and Samuel Risk; one great-granddaughter, Lucy Risk; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Arline was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Helen Clum; her grandson: Aleque Risk; and her four brothers: Raymon, Ronnie, Arthur, and George Clum.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth with Pastor Matthew Coplen officiating.

The Honorary Pallbearers will be Zakery Risk, Kazden Risk, Sunday Risk, Samuel Risk, and Lucy Risk.

Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the family (a suitable charity will be chosen at a later date) or to any organization that loves animals or Plattsmouth.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.