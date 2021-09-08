Menu
Augus Timm
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

August Timm

May 30, 1934 - November 3, 2020

August Timm, 86, of Nickerson, Nebraska passed away at Dunklau Gardens on November 3, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1934 to Paul and Emma (Lambrecht) Timm in Telbasta, NE. August grew up in Telbasta and attended Telbasta School.

On April 23, 1955, August married Barbara Hofeldt in Fremont, NE. To this union four sons were born, Michael, Ted, Doug and Alan. He farmed his whole life in the Nickerson area and raised 4-H Show animals. August was a member of the Bell Creek 4-H Clubs, showing his animals at Aksarben and the county fair levels. He was an avid tractor puller and enjoyed fishing and coyote hunting with his family.

August is survived by his wife Barbara; sons, Ted and Alan of Fremont; grandsons; Dusty (Charissa) Timm of Yutan, and Cory Timm of Omaha; granddaughter; Amanda Hamre Timm; great grandchildren, Auggie and Johnee Timm of Yutan and Emme and Finley Timm of Arlington; brother, Franklin Timm of Nickerson; sisters, Alice Clausen of Fremont, Lois (Dana) Palmer of Hooper, several nieces and nephews.

Proceed in death by his parents, Paul and Emma; sons, Mike and Doug; grandson, Matthew "Bucky"; brothers; Charles, Harold, Lawrence, and Paul; sisters, MaryAnn, Grace, Irene, and Darlene.

Memorial Service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont with Rev. Schwedhelm officiating. Family receiving friends will be from 5-7 PM, Monday, September 13, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at 1:15 PM, Tuesday, at Telbasta Cemetery in Telbasta.

Memorials to Hooper Fire & Rescue.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Sep
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Sep
14
Burial
1:15p.m.
Telbasta Cemetery
Telbasta, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
