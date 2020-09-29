Barbara A. Kuhr

January 18, 1938 – September 27, 2020

Barbara A. Kuhr, age 82, of Fremont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Barb was born in Omaha on Jan. 18, 1938. Barbara previously lived in Arlington, Scribner and Fremont. During her life, Barbara was a flight attendant for United Airlines and a nursing assistant at Dunklau Gardens Nursing Home in which she retired from after 20+ years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Kuhr; parents Clifford and Marjorie; and brother, Theodore Mayers.

She is survived by her children, Patty (Leonard) TenEyck of Fremont, Melinda (Terry) Folkerts of Georgetown, Texas, Robert W. (Erin) Kuhr of Fremont, Kathleen (CJ) Coartney of Nickerson; grandchildren, Shantell, Jake, Hollie, Colby, Zach and Seth; great-grandchildren, Preston, Conner and Aiden; and three beloved cats, Reba, Baby and Marvin.

The family asks in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Western Iowa's Feral and Homeless Cat Program-wifcap.org.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at noon at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880