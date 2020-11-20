Barbara J. Nelson

March 31, 1936 – November 18, 2020

Barbara J. Nelson, age 84, of Fremont died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at home.

Barbara was born March 31, 1936, in Omaha to Glen and Helen (Howell) Watson. She was raised in the Omaha area and graduated from Omaha Central High School. After high school, she attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Barbara married Raymond A. Nelson on April 28, 1956, in Omaha. Due to Ray's job with Union Pacific Railroad, the couple lived all over the country. They returned to Omaha in 1983, eventually moving to Woodcliff and then into Fremont in 2001.

When the family was young, Barbara was very involved with Boy/Girl Scouts. Barbara was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont and was very involved in many aspects of the church.

Survivors: son, Steve (Lisa) Nelson of Omaha; son-in-law, Eric (Donna) Petrie of Houma, Louisiana; sisters-in-law, Judy (Bill) Connick of Tucson, Arizona, Joyce (Pete) Konrath of Tucson; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; special friend, Glenn Mueller of Fremont.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband in 2009; daughter, Debra Petrie; son, William 'Bill' Nelson; and a great-granddaughter.

The funeral will be restricted to family only at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and it will be live-streamed. The Rev. Ryan Ankersen will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Omaha. Closed casket visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Masks are required for both visitation and service.

