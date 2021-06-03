Barbara H. Munday

December 5, 1933 – June 2, 2021

Barbara H. Munday, age 87, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Barbara was born Dec. 5, 1933, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Hale and Gladys (Selvey) Wilson. As a child she moved to Omaha with her parents, attended and graduated from Central High School in 1951. She attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and graduated in 1955, with a degree in Elementary Education. Barbara was active in Alpha Phi and served as Sorority President. In 1957, she married Don Anderson and to this union were born three children, Brett, Kyle, and Christy. In 1976, Barbara moved to Clarksburg, West Virginia, where she taught kindergarten at St. Mary's Catholic School. Barbara married Lew Munday in 1982, and relocated to Fremont. When Lew retired from Taylor and Martin Auctioneers, Barbara and Lew moved to their lake home in Clarks, Nebraska, where they enjoyed family gatherings and gardening for the next 10 years. In 2000, they moved back to Fremont to be closer to family and friends.

Barbara was a passionate cook, who lived by the old adage "too much of a good thing, is wonderful"...along with a good dry martini. She was never without a good book, or the daily crossword puzzle, but the love of her life was her family, grandchildren and close friends. Barbara was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont and St. Augustine of Canterbury in Elkhorn.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lew; parents, Hale Wilson and Gladys and Frederick Beck; and stepson, Michael Munday.

She is survived by her children, Brett (Sharon) Anderson, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Kyle (Ben) Hwang of Omaha, Christy (Jim) Conrad of Fremont, Susan Munday of Cheyenne, Wyoming; grandchildren, Kristine Keys, Allison Suther, RaeAnn Gebhart, Mikayla Vogt, Jessica Conrad, Jacob Anderson, Cole Conrad; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to Nebraska Chapter Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Memorial services will be held Friday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont.