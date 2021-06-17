Barbara A. Rican

Died June 16, 2021

Barbara A. Rican, age 65, of Hooper died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Dunklau Gardens

She is survived by her husband Don of Hooper; daughter Sara (Joerg Schumann) Roberts of San Francisco, CA and their son Vinn Schumann; a son Lance Mertens of Meade, KS; and a daughter Dr. Laura (Jason) Whisler of Mulvane, KS and their children Addison, Kolton, Easton and Emerson; brothers John (Shirley) Simons of Yutan and Jim (Vicki) Simons of Wahoo; many nieces and nephews and her husband's family Jeremy Rican, Josh Rican and his children Jacob and Elliott, and Tricia Medinger and her family Averie and Kian

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

The memorial service will be 2pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Charles Starks will officiate.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com