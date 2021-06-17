Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Rican
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Barbara A. Rican

Died June 16, 2021

Barbara A. Rican, age 65, of Hooper died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Dunklau Gardens

She is survived by her husband Don of Hooper; daughter Sara (Joerg Schumann) Roberts of San Francisco, CA and their son Vinn Schumann; a son Lance Mertens of Meade, KS; and a daughter Dr. Laura (Jason) Whisler of Mulvane, KS and their children Addison, Kolton, Easton and Emerson; brothers John (Shirley) Simons of Yutan and Jim (Vicki) Simons of Wahoo; many nieces and nephews and her husband's family Jeremy Rican, Josh Rican and his children Jacob and Elliott, and Tricia Medinger and her family Averie and Kian

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

The memorial service will be 2pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Charles Starks will officiate.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Barb was my mom's friend for many years and went into my family's business to chat with her. They would hang out and go out everywhere. You'll be missed Barb, say hi to mom for me.
Anita Santos
July 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
June 18, 2021
We feel so lucky to have known Barbara, even for a short time. Her sunny outlook on life and sweet smile, even despite her illness, were inspiring. Prayers of comfort to her family during this time.
Katie Dailey
Work
June 17, 2021
Barb was such a great person, and had such a beautiful personality. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.
Amanda Merritt
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results