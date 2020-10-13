January 11, 1929 – October 12, 2020
Benjamin G. 'Bennie' Hoffman, age 91, of Fremont died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at home.
Bennie was born Jan. 11, 1929, in Dallas, South Dakota, the youngest of 14 children to Jacob and Katherine (Mauch) Hoffman. He was raised in the area and attended school in both Dallas and Gregory, South Dakota. After his schooling he joined the United States Army and served from 1947 to 1948. On Sept. 28, 1949, Bennie married Betty Schrader in Gregory. After their marriage the couple moved to Dallas where they farmed for 20 years before moving to Fremont in 1969. While living in Fremont he worked for the railroad and then for Hammond and Stephens until he retired.
Survivors include: children, Linda (Jerry) Slade of Tyndall, South Dakota, Bennie Hoffman of Fremont, Debra Privett of Tyndall, Paula (Ron) Bendig of Cedar Bluffs; 15 grandchildren, Amy (Keith) Berg, Jenny (Chad) Hansen, Jackie (Paul) Eichenberger, Chad (Brooke) Slade, Jacob Hoffman, Justin Hoffman, Lisa (Gaylon) Houtsma, Jamie Privett, Shawn (Angie) Privett, Toby (Sara) Privett, Tracey Ventris, Kori (Randy) Poole, Brandon Bendig, Kadi (Jason) Bendig and Cody Bendig; sister, Leona; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bennie was preceded in death by his wife Betty on March 25, 2018, 12 brothers and sisters, his parents and an infant great-grandson.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the First Congregational Church, UCC in Fremont. Masks are required. The Rev. Linda Becker Newman will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Wednesday with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.