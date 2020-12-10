Benjamin T. Nelson

April 16, 1980 – December 8, 2020

Benjamin T. Nelson, 40.

Ben died at his home in Ralston on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. He was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on April 16, 1980, and was raised in Fremont, graduating from Bergan High School in 1997. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the PGA Golf Academy in Phoenix before returning to Omaha in 2013 where he was co-manager of the Platteview Golf Club.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Rohrig (husband Curt) of Fremont; father, Thomas Nelson (wife Becky) of Nixa, Missouri; brother, Nicholas Nelson of Fremont; stepsister, Jessica Rettig (husband Brad) of Lincoln. Also uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be Monday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Tim Karges officiating. There will be a public gathering with the family on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. A memorial is to a golf scholarship to be established in Ben's name. Services will be live streamed at www.duganchapel.com. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.