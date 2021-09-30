Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beth J. Congreve
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA
April 25, 1932 - September 25, 2021

Beth Jean Olsen Congreve was born into a family of performers. Beth and Willard J. Congreve were married June 6, 1950, in her hometown of Fremont, Nebraska. They settled in Chicago where she was a proud homemaker for her husband and two daughters. After her husband's death, she cared for her parents back in Nebraska. Upon their passing, she relocated to Pennsylvania.
She is survived by many which include: her oldest brother, Robert (Bob) Olsen; daughters, Judith Redlawsk and Linda Levin (and husband, Bob); along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life to be held at the convenience of family. Condolences can be left at www.parthemore.com.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Beth was a blessing in my life. She shared her heart and her wisdom, and her warm friendship will be part of me forever. I will miss her presence, but I know she is near. Rest in peace. Love and prayers for the family.
patti kuhn
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results