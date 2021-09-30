April 25, 1932 - September 25, 2021
Beth Jean Olsen Congreve was born into a family of performers. Beth and Willard J. Congreve were married June 6, 1950, in her hometown of Fremont, Nebraska. They settled in Chicago where she was a proud homemaker for her husband and two daughters. After her husband's death, she cared for her parents back in Nebraska. Upon their passing, she relocated to Pennsylvania.
She is survived by many which include: her oldest brother, Robert (Bob) Olsen; daughters, Judith Redlawsk and Linda Levin (and husband, Bob); along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life to be held at the convenience of family. Condolences can be left at www.parthemore.com.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 30, 2021.