Betty L. Coates

May 10, 1927 – September 26, 2020

Betty L. Coates, 93 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, Nebraska. She was born May 10, 1927, in Fremont to George and Abbie (Romans) Bruce.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1944. She married Gerald E. "Larry" Coates on Jan. 8, 1949, in Fremont. She worked at Gambles in the office for 25 years. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church, former member of the Lydia Circle at church and the Eagles Auxiliary 200, all in Fremont.

Betty is survived by her sons, David Coates of Cedar City, Utah, Kevin (Renee) Coates of Fremont; daughter-in-law, Karen Coates of Denver, Colorado; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry (2-27-2000); son, Gary Coates (2-27-2020); brother, Bob Bruce; sisters, Marian Tompkins, Bonnie Heller, and Frances Hauff; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Coates.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Revs. Leland Foreman and Richard Crooks will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., also at Moser's.

Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Baptist Church in Fremont or Crowell Memorial Home in Blair.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.