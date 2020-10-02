Beulah "B" May Nichols

August 8, 1926 – September 19, 2020

Beulah "B" May Nichols of Manor, Texas, amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on Sept. 19, 2020, at the age of 94.

B was born in Slater, Iowa, on Aug. 8, 1926, to Ray and Florence Wicks. She grew up on a farm in the Washington Township area of Dallas County, Iowa. She was the youngest of seven children and the only girl. After World War II B married her high school sweetheart, Marion "Nick" Nichols. They began their life together on a farm, later moving around both Iowa and Nebraska for Nick's employment. She always quickly made the house a home, befriending the neighbors and finding playmates for the kids. They ultimately settled in Fremont, Nebraska, where they resided for 45 years. In their later years, they relocated to Elgin, Texas.

B was a devoted member of the Church of Christ, and volunteered for the church in a variety of roles. She enjoyed card games, particularly bridge, played the piano and organ, was known to play an occasional game of "H-O-R-S-E" on the driveway with the kids, and was a very accomplished seamstress. She could sew anything from a woman's blouse to a man's suit, and made numerous bridesmaids and wedding dresses in a single summer. She enjoyed camping and travel, particularly to see family. She was a voracious reader and instilled that virtue in her children. After the kids were older, B worked at the House of Fabrics. She never met a "remnant" she did not like and her sewing room at home looked like a smaller version of the store.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend, Nick; her parents, Ray and Florence Wicks; Nick's parents, Robert and Eva Nichols; stepmother-in-law, Mable Nichols; six brothers, Verle Wicks (and his wife Hazel), Art Wick (and his wife Darlene), Harold Wicks (and his wife Ruth), Harry Wicks (and his wife Lois), Cliff Wicks (and his wife Marge), Leonard "Bob" Wicks (and his wife Betty); her and Nick's infant daughter, Kathy; daughter, Vickie Jo Helmick; and their beloved granddaughter, Jill Helmick.

She is survived by three children: Marci Nichols of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Nancy (Rich) Russo of Manor, Texas, and Steve (Valerie) Nichols of Katy, Texas; as well as nine grandchildren: Matthew (Stacy) Hamburg, Jay (Miranda) Helmick, Melissa (Matt) Kingsley, Gator (Susan) Russo, Boomer (Erin) Russo; Alicia, Trevor, Donovan, and Holly Nichols; and six great-grandchildren: Chase and Rylee Hamburg, Desmond and Lillianna Kingsley, Paige Helmick, and Rocco Russo; a host of nieces and nephews, and her constant companion, her dog CoCo.

A service to celebrate B's life will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. at Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, you may watch a live-stream by going to the following: https://www.facebook.com/providencejonesfamilyfuneralhome/.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in B's name are made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which can be done at www.cff.org. In the top right hand corner click on "Donate" or you can mail your donation to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.