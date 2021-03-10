Beverly A. Hammond

August 18, 1932 – March 8, 2021

Beverly A. Hammond, age 88, of Fremont died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Beverly Ann was born Aug. 18, 1932, to Harry and Leona (Telshaw) Sorensen in Guthrie Center, Iowa. She married Darrell Hammond on Aug. 12, 1950, at Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell and Beverly farmed and did custom work for 20 years after Darrell's discharge from the Korean War. They then moved to Fremont in 1973 for work with the new Golden Sun Feed Co. Beverly did office work for a number of years, including for the Dodge County Courthouse and the hospital.

Survivors: sons, Calvin (Demaree') Hammond of Towanda, Kansas, Rodney (Wendy) Hammond of Thorton, Colorado; several grand and great-grandchildren; brother, Allen (Carol) Sorensen of Marietta, Georgia.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Darrell in 1982; companion of 28 years, Mel Armstrong; two sons, Russell and Dennis; and a brother.

There will be no local services. Burial will be in the Sunny Hill Cemetery in Adair, Iowa. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.