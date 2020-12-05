Billy Ray Stack

November 25, 1932 – November 26, 2020

Billy Ray Stack, age 88, passed away on November 26, 2020, in Casper, Wyoming. Billy passed away following a significant heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Alvina (still living in Casper); his sister, Lila Dortch (Fremont, Nebraska); and his children, Bryan Stack (Omaha, Nebraska), Darrell Stack (Conroe, Texas), Aaron and Yvonne Stack (Manassas, Virginia), Tim and LeAnn Stack (Boise, Idaho), and Laura and Naresh Chhetry (Englewood, Colorado). He was preceded in death by two of his children, William and Leah.

Billy was born on November 25, 1932, in Fremont, Nebraska. He and Alvina were married in 1954, while he was in the Air Force. After serving four years, they returned to Fremont and reared a wonderful family of 5 sons and 2 daughters. They spent the last 30 plus years in Casper, Wyoming. Billy worked as an Auto Body Repairman for his post-Air Force life. He was known as an honest man of the highest integrity. He was always a calm man with a peaceful demeanor. He believed in helping others and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the current COVID-19 conditions, no services will be held.