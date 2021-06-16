Blake R. Sindelar

September 6, 1985 - June 14, 2021

Blake R. Sindelar, 35, of Fremont, NE, passed away as a result of an automobile accident, Monday, June 14, 2021, near Hinton, Iowa.

Blake was born September 6, 1985, in Fremont, to Ronald and Peggy (Bruckner) Sindelar. He graduated from Fremont High School in 2004. After high school, Blake graduated from UNL and majored in Agronomy. Blake farmed with his father and also worked at Walmart in Fremont for several years.

Blake was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, he was an avid NASCAR and Husker fan, and enjoyed computers.

Blake is survived by his parents, Ronald and Peggy of Fremont; and brother, Bryan Sindelar of Fremont.

Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bohumil Jr. and Alvina Sindelar, and Paul and Rose Bruckner.

Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Tuesday, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490