Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Blake Sindelar
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Blake R. Sindelar

September 6, 1985 - June 14, 2021

Blake R. Sindelar, 35, of Fremont, NE, passed away as a result of an automobile accident, Monday, June 14, 2021, near Hinton, Iowa.

Blake was born September 6, 1985, in Fremont, to Ronald and Peggy (Bruckner) Sindelar. He graduated from Fremont High School in 2004. After high school, Blake graduated from UNL and majored in Agronomy. Blake farmed with his father and also worked at Walmart in Fremont for several years.

Blake was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, he was an avid NASCAR and Husker fan, and enjoyed computers.

Blake is survived by his parents, Ronald and Peggy of Fremont; and brother, Bryan Sindelar of Fremont.

Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bohumil Jr. and Alvina Sindelar, and Paul and Rose Bruckner.

Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Tuesday, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending our prayers to all right now during this difficult time. Our deepest sympathy!
Alvin & Carolyn Hunke
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results