Bob L. Wiegand

September 23, 1925 – March 17 2022

Bob L. Wiegand, 96, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Bob was born Sept. 23, 1925, in Fremont to August and Muriel (Gilmore) Wiegand.

He was a lifelong resident of Cedar Bluffs. He graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1943. He then studied agriculture at the University of Nebraska for a year before getting his draft notice. He served in the Merchant Marines from Nov. 20, 1944, until Jan. 31, 1946.

Bob married Donna Mae Hoegemeyer on Sept. 11, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. They were happily married for 72 years.

Wiegand helped his father on the farm. A year later, he started farming his own land. Bob took an assistant manager job at the Farmers Union CO-OP in Fremont from 1958 to 1968. In 1968, he became the manager of the Farmers CO-OP in Mead, Nebraska, until his retirement in 1985. He served on the Board of Directors for Land-O-Lakes from 1976-1984. He also was the interim manager of the Farmers CO-OP in Cedar Bluffs in 1993. He then drove a school bus for Cedar Bluffs Public Schools for 20 years, retiring again at the age of 80.

Bob was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs and served as an Elder and Trustee. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge No. 215, A.F. & A.M. in Cedar Bluffs and a current 70+ year member of the Fremont Masonic Lodge No. 15, A.F. & A.M. He was a member of the Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Dept. and an EMT for several years. He served on the town council and also served as chairman of the board for 10 years. He was an avid Husker and Cubs fan.

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna of Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Deb Wiegand, Becky (Ed) Chromy; grandchildren, Kelly (Jason) Jewell and Neal (Tammy) Chromy; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Carroll Wiegand, all of Fremont.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a baby sister.

Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Bluffs, Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire & Rescue or Maple Grove Cemetery Fund.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation continues on Tuesday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors and interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs.

