Bonnie S. Keeler
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Bonnie S. Keeler

April 15, 1963 – January 10, 2022

Bonnie S. Keeler, 58, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Bonnie was born April 15, 1963, in Fremont to Harold and Geraldine (Koci) Keeler. She was united together with Gregg Moum since 1995. They visited local churches together and enjoyed driving through the state lakes, fishing, and relaxing on the porch with friends and family. She relished her time with her family, especially over cookouts and bonfires. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her girls and shopping at Goodwill and picking out jewelry. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at Nye Legacy.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Requita Keeler and Andrea (Dylan) Martinez, both of Fremont; brother, LeRoy Keeler of Aurora, Nebraska; and granddaughter, Cali.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine; brother, Terry Keeler; and her love, Gregg Moum.

The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Requita and Andrea, I am so very sorry for your loss. Bonnie was so sweet and kind. I considered her a friend and I will miss her. With deepest sympathy, Barb from NL.
Barbara A Sukstorf
Work
January 12, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Bonnie & our Lord got a blessing with Bonnie as we were shocked when we heard cuz she was our amazing friend
Randy & Julie Veskerna
Friend
January 11, 2022
