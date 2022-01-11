Bonnie S. Keeler

April 15, 1963 – January 10, 2022

Bonnie S. Keeler, 58, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Bonnie was born April 15, 1963, in Fremont to Harold and Geraldine (Koci) Keeler. She was united together with Gregg Moum since 1995. They visited local churches together and enjoyed driving through the state lakes, fishing, and relaxing on the porch with friends and family. She relished her time with her family, especially over cookouts and bonfires. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her girls and shopping at Goodwill and picking out jewelry. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at Nye Legacy.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Requita Keeler and Andrea (Dylan) Martinez, both of Fremont; brother, LeRoy Keeler of Aurora, Nebraska; and granddaughter, Cali.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine; brother, Terry Keeler; and her love, Gregg Moum.

The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.