Bonnie L. Ranslem

September 14, 1927 – October 7, 2020

Bonnie L. Ranslem, 93, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home in Herman, Nebraska.

Bonnie was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, to Herbert and Edith (Wolfe) Tharp. She graduated from Fremont High School. Bonnie married Merlyn Ranslem on Dec. 2, 1946, in Marysville, Kansas.

Bonnie was a member of Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Fremont until 1965. She was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Fremont where she was active as a Sunday school teacher, and deacon. Bonnie enjoyed spending time as a counselor at Camp Moses Merrill. She volunteered at A.J. Merrick Manor Care Center in Fremont.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Patricia Spears of Herman and Deborah Ranslem of Aurora, Colorado; sons, Jack (Bea) Ranslem of Yuma, Arizona, and Douglas (Cheryl) Ranslem of Buckeye, Arizona; sister, Juanita Vopalensky of Fremont; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merlyn; brother and spouse Jack (Lila Rae) Tharp; brother-in-law, William Vopalensky; granddaughter, Ren'ee Spears; and son-in-law, Glen Spears.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church in Fremont, Camp Moses Merrill and Methodist Fremont Health Hospice.

