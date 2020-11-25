Menu
Boyd Warren Conklin
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Boyd Warren Conklin

August 21, 1942 – November 18, 2020

Attended Dist. 61 Elementary, Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. Graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1959.

Enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960, served 3 years, most of his enlistment was served at U.S. Army base near Stuttgart, Germany. Discharged December 1963.

Moved to Davenport, Iowa, employed at John Deere nearly 25 years, worked at The Mark at Quad cities till retirement.

Enjoyed traveling, visited most of the United States, also many foreign countries.

Enjoyed sporting events, followed the Chicago Cubs faithfully, and also of course the Nebraska Huskers.

Preceded in death by parents, Warren N. Conklin and Florence Conklin Mason.

Survivors include son, Anthony; daughter, Tami (Travis) Dennis; twin brother, Lloyd (Sharon); brother, Howard (Betty); and sister, Goldie Furgison; also nephew and nieces.

Private graveside services and burial will be at Fremont Memorial Park.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
