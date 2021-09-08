Bruce John Wehner

December 1, 1955 - September 4, 2021

Bruce John Wehner, age 65, of Valley, NE, formally of Lynch, NE was born December 1, 1955, and died September 4, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Bob & Fae Wehner, Snyder, NE, parents-in-law Greg & Rosemarie Kibbie, Valley, and brother-in-law & sister-in-law Greg Jr. and Lisa Kibbie, Valley, NE. Survived by wife of 39 years, Rosemary of Valley, son & daughter-in-law Zachary & Jessica, Lincoln, NE, special nephews & wives; Kyle & Justine Kibbie, Creighton, NE, and Clayton & Kara Kibbie, Elkhorn. Grandsons and special great nephews Tyson and Maddox Wehner, and Grayson and Nolan Kibbie. Also survived by twin brother Brad & wife Cyndi, Hooper, NE, special sister, Casey Simpson, Omaha, brothers; Tom & Laurie, Bill & Denise, Jim, and Mike; sisters: Sue & Gary Andrews, Nancy & Jim Hoeft, Barbara & Kelly Nielsen, Mary & Bill Granger, sister-in-law Lisa Johnson Kibbie, and many many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.

Bruce was a kind, gentle soul, who loved his family and was always there to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed! We love you!

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Lynch Area Future Fund Park Relocation Project, 50560 898th Road, Lynch, NE 68746.