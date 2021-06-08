Byron Hansen

February 2, 1936 – December 28, 2020

Byron Hansen, 84, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Byron was born in a blizzard on Feb. 2, 1936, in Fremont, to Marvin and Sarah (Pascoe) Hansen. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1954. After school Byron served in the U.S. Navy as a "Seabee" from 1955 until 1961. He was living in California during his time in the military. Byron married Marilyn Sanders on Feb. 26, 1956, in North Platte, Nebraska, and they raised 4 children.

Byron and his wife, Marilyn, owned and operated two successful businesses, Commercial Roofing and The Sunshine Tavern in Fremont for over four decades. He enjoyed many working trips over the winters to Texas and the two of them enjoyed many leisure trips to Las Vegas and to visit family in Arkansas. Byron enjoyed playing cards, dice, horse racing and gambling while socializing and wearing exotic cowboy boots. He also had quite the collection of fine cowboy hats. Byron was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Fremont. Many things brought Byron joy, but perhaps the thing he loved most was spending time with his family and friends.

Byron is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Fremont; son, Jim (Kim) Hansen of Lake Kiowa, Texas; daughters, Allison Frazier and Mona Hansen, both of Fremont; grandchildren, Shasta (Michael) Frazier- Wright, Amber James, Daniel (Donna) Hansen, Dustin Frazier and Briana Hansen; and great-grandchildren, Faith Frazier, Andrew Hansen, Kyle Frazier-Wright, Riley James, Audrey Hansen, Jaxon Frazier, and Destiny Frazier-Wright.

Byron was preceded in death by his parents; son, Skip Hansen; and son-in-law, Leland "Beep" Frazier.

Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial with Military Honors at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. An open house luncheon at Izaak Walton Park will follow the burial, please dress casual.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490