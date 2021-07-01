Candice L. "Candy" Cochran

September 29, 1948 - June 30, 2021

Candice L. "Candy" Cochran, age 72, of Scribner died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the United Church of Christ in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department or Rescue. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.