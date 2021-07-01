Menu
Candice L. "Candy" Cochran
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
509 Main St
Scribner, NE

Candice L. "Candy" Cochran

September 29, 1948 - June 30, 2021

Candice L. "Candy" Cochran, age 72, of Scribner died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the United Church of Christ in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department or Rescue. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
509 Main St, Scribner, NE
Jul
6
Funeral
United Church of Christ
Scribner, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Candy was always such a pleasure to work with. She was very loving to the residents! She definitely will be missed! Thinking of the family at this difficult time!
Sandy Odle
Work
July 5, 2021
Cory and Barb Schnoor
July 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
July 1, 2021
