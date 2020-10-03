Carol Mae Oerman

July 8, 1932 – October 1, 2020

Carol Mae Oerman, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Fontanelle, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Carol was born July 8, 1932, in rural Hooper, Nebraska, to George and Alice (Hoefner) Hunteman. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1949, and attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont. After college, Carol taught school in Washington County. Carol worked at Schweser's clothing for a year before getting married to Laverne Oerman on Feb. 3, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hooper.

Faith, Family and Farming were most important in Carol's life. Carol was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington, Nebraska, and LWML. She belonged to the extension club call Town and County and spent time as a volunteer at the Fremont Hospital. Carol was a former Spinning Wheels square dance club member.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Betty (Terry) Rasmussen of Arlington; son, Larry (Kathy) Oerman of Fontanelle; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Oerman, Sara (Mike) Scholz, Krista (Todd) Prinz, and Paul (Holly) Rasmussen; 6 great-grandchildren, Abby and Garrett Scholz, Kutter and Chesney Prinz, and Weston and Tyson Rasmussen.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laverne; sisters, Joanne (Loren) Knoell, and Georgean Cunningham; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Les and Pearl Oerman.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at Reckmeyer Moser Funeral Home in Arlington with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Arlington.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Reckmeyer Moser Funeral Home, 232 W Eagle St, Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151