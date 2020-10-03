Menu
Search
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol Mae Oerman

Carol Mae Oerman

July 8, 1932 – October 1, 2020

Carol Mae Oerman, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Fontanelle, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Carol was born July 8, 1932, in rural Hooper, Nebraska, to George and Alice (Hoefner) Hunteman. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1949, and attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont. After college, Carol taught school in Washington County. Carol worked at Schweser's clothing for a year before getting married to Laverne Oerman on Feb. 3, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hooper.

Faith, Family and Farming were most important in Carol's life. Carol was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington, Nebraska, and LWML. She belonged to the extension club call Town and County and spent time as a volunteer at the Fremont Hospital. Carol was a former Spinning Wheels square dance club member.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Betty (Terry) Rasmussen of Arlington; son, Larry (Kathy) Oerman of Fontanelle; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Oerman, Sara (Mike) Scholz, Krista (Todd) Prinz, and Paul (Holly) Rasmussen; 6 great-grandchildren, Abby and Garrett Scholz, Kutter and Chesney Prinz, and Weston and Tyson Rasmussen.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laverne; sisters, Joanne (Loren) Knoell, and Georgean Cunningham; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Les and Pearl Oerman.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at Reckmeyer Moser Funeral Home in Arlington with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Arlington.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Reckmeyer Moser Funeral Home, 232 W Eagle St, Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.