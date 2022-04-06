Menu
Carol A. Sheets
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Cedar Bluffs
200 West Main
Cedar Bluffs, NE

Carol A. Sheets

February 21, 1949 – March 24, 2022

Carol A. Sheets, 73 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home.

Carol was born on Feb. 21, 1949, to Edmund and Ruby "Scarlett" (Blehm) Gianetti in Los Angeles. She moved to Chino, California, with her parents as a baby. In 1980, she moved to Fremont, Nebraska.

Carol worked various jobs during her time living in Fremont including bartending at "Nothing But Country" and restoring furniture at Baker's Antiques.

Carol had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her many houseplants and gardening. She also enjoyed spending time at the Platte River where she lived. She was also an animal lover and will be missed by her three cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her partner, Michael Sukstorf; children, Darrel, Douglas, David, Dawn, and Carly; grandchildren, David, Danielle, and Jack; and Michael's nine grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 1662 Cedar Lake Road, north of Cedar Bluffs.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE, 402-628-3445.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Apr. 6, 2022.
