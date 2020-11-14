Carolee A. (Smith) Parsons

February 14, 1955 – November 2, 2020

Carolee A. (Smith) Parsons, 2-14-55 to 11-2-20, recent resident of Hooper, Nebraska, formerly of Fremont and Omaha - preceded in death by parents Donald and Ruby Smith, son Dustin Adcock and brother Von Smith. Survived by brother, Craig Smith.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 17007 "Q" St., Omaha. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.