Carolyn Allemang

September 2, 1941 – March 4, 2021

On March 4, 2021, Carolyn Allemang, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 79 at Pemberly Place in Lincoln.

Carolyn was born Sept. 2, 1941, in Ewing, Nebraska, to Robert and Mildred Tams. She attended Ewing High School. She and Leon were united in marriage on May 21, 1960, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Carolyn continued her education with an Associate's Degree from Norfolk Jr. College and a Bachelor's and Master's degree in elementary education from Wayne State College. She worked as an elementary teacher where she treasured helping her students. During her career she worked at Westside Elementary in Norfolk, Scribner Elementary, Nickerson Elementary, and Trinity Lutheran Elementary in Fremont.

Carolyn was a patron of the arts, especially painting and theatre. She was fervent and steadfast about her faith in Jesus Christ and was dedicated to the study of scripture. She shared her wisdom and enthusiasm through Bible Study Fellowship as a member and an instructor. This led her to become a member of Saint Mark's Methodist Church in Lincoln.

She is survived by: her husband, Leon "Al" Allemang; son, Timothy (wife Carole) Allemang of Lincoln; son, Mitchell (wife Jessica) Allemang of Lincoln; daughter, Jennifer (husband Brett) Williams of Elkhorn; son, Jon (wife Samantha) Allemang of Papillion; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Tams of Cook; brother, James (wife Sandra) Tams or Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sister, Janelle (husband Dusty) Parker of Kearney; sister, Donna (husband Scott) Binderup of Minden.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Robert; mother, Mildred; stepfather, Lauren Parker; brother, Jerry Tams.

No funeral service is currently planned. The family will notify loved ones when a memorial service will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Saint Mark's Food Pantry, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68520.

