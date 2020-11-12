Carolyn Anderson Macklin

June 17, 1935 – November 11, 2020

Carolyn Anderson Macklin, 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Nov. 11, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Nebraska. Carolyn was born June 17, 1935, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Sam and Mary (Gloser) Chudomelka. She was a 1953 graduate of North Bend High School in North Bend, Nebraska, and a 1957 graduate of Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. She also attended the former Midland Lutheran College in Fremont. Carolyn taught in the Fremont Public School system and for rural School District 78 in Dodge County.

Carolyn married Duane L. Anderson on Dec. 27, 1956, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Duane died July 9, 1975. She then married Bob Macklin on Feb. 12, 1983, in Fremont and he died March 4, 2017.

Carolyn lived at Ames, Nebraska, until 1987 when she moved to Fremont. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and St. Joan of Arc Circle. She also was a member of VFW Auxiliary of Post 8223 of North Bend, Fremont Newcomers Club, Valley View ladies and couples golf leagues.

She is survived by sons, David (Lori) Anderson of Ames, Nebraska, and Tom Anderson of Norfolk, Nebraska; daughters, Susan (James) Woita and Lori M. (Bryan) Stowe, all of Lincoln, Nebraska; stepson, Steve (Anne) Macklin of Omaha; stepdaughter, Linda (Pat) Roddy of Atlanta, Georgia; 8 grandchildren and 6 stepgrandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 husbands; son, Greg Anderson; brother, Armand Chudomelka; and stepdaughter-in-law, Anne Macklin.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. A Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, also at the church. Masks and CDC guidelines are required. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to The Bridge in Fremont.

Online condolences and live-streamed service at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

