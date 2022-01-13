Menu
Caryl Ann Peters
FUNERAL HOME
Marshall Funeral Chapels
1109 1St Corso
Nebraska City, NE

Caryl Ann Peters

May 27, 1945 – January 2, 2022

Caryl Ann Peters, age 76, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Nebraska City and Lake Waconda, died Jan. 2, 2022 in Arizona. Caryl was born May 27, 1945, in Nebraska City, the daughter of Carl and Nola (Banning) Peters. She was a graduate of Nebraska City High School and the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. She owned and operated a retail store in Scottsdale named Big Red Of The Desert. Caryl was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her cousins, Barbara and Bill Gaughan of Omaha and Richard and Elaine Peters of Lincoln; many other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Cowles Hill Cemetery near Nebraska City.

Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cowles Hill Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall Funeral Chapels
Marshall Funeral Chapels
