Catherine A. Acker
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Catherine A. Acker

March 29, 1947 – December 17, 2020

Catherine A. Acker, age 73, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born March 29, 1947, in Omaha to Glen and Maxine (Bechtel) Fredenburg.

Catherine grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School. She married Doyle Acker in 1968 at North Bend, Nebraska. She worked at the Chuckwagon Café prior to working with Doyle in their excavating business.

She was a founding member of Fremont Foursquare Church and taught Sunday school, was a youth leader, played the piano and held many positions there. She was a current member of Ames Community Church.

Survived by her husband, Doyle; sons, Alan (Judy) Acker and Scott (Chris) Acker, all of Fremont, Bruce (Lynette) Acker of Lincoln; brother, Ernie (Dorothy) Fredenburg of Fremont; sisters, Phyllis (Joe) Lopez of Omaha, Cheryl Hammond, Roberta Trudell and Terri Nelson, all of Fremont; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey Acker; and great-granddaughter, Addilynn Acker.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser's. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to Ames Community Church or to the family.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Dec
21
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tadd Newill
December 20, 2020
Roger Alderman
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results