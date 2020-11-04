Menu
Search
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Celestine D. "Sally" Timmons
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Celestine D. "Sally" Timmons

May 30, 1924 - October 28, 2020

Celestine D. "Sally" Timmons was born May 30, 1924, and died Oct. 28, 2020.

Sally grew up at Weston and later moved to Omaha. In 1996 she came to North Bend.

Survived by sons, Clyde (Joan) Garmong, and Robert (Cindi) Garmong; sisters, Rita Cerny and Adeline Woita; brother, Raymond Maly; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceded by parents, Emil and Rose (Dolezal) Maly; husband, William J. Timmons; son, Gary Garmong; daughter, Celeste Garmong; grandson, Chad Garmong; and brother, Don Maly.

The Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Masks required. Visitation is Friday, Nov. 6, from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in FREMONT. Interment at Woodland Cemetery, North Bend.

Memorials are established.

Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Nov
6
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Nov
7
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
, North Bend, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.