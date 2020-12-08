Chad L. Salyers

February 16, 1967 - December 4, 2020

Chad L. Salyers, 53 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.

The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences and livestreaming can be found at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.