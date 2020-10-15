Charles E. Thew

December 5, 1930 – October 10, 2020

Charles E. Thew, age 89, of Fremont passed away on Oct. 10, 2020, at Nye Pointe in Fremont, attended by the dedicated staff that provided such exceptional care and comfort for him through the pandemic and the last months of his life.

Charlie was born on Dec. 5, 1930, in Pilger, Nebraska, to Howard W. and Susie G. (Crabtree) Thew. In 1942 his family moved to Fremont, where he lived the remainder of his life. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1948, and married Mary Ann Frederick on Sept. 23, 1950. After high school he worked as a member of the construction crew that built the Hormel plant in Fremont, and when construction was completed he secured employment at the plant, where he worked for 41 years.

Charlie loved the outdoors, and through the years he took great pleasure in hunting and fishing, boating, motorcycling, traveling and spending time at the Fremont Lakes. He was also active in many community organizations including the Boy Scouts, the Pathfinder Woodcarvers and the Fremont YMCA. What Charlie enjoyed most, however, were the innumerable friends and acquaintances he made through the years.

Charlie is survived by his son, Mike (Ginny Schnabel) of Lincoln; daughter, Linda Whalen of Lincoln; daughter, Carol, (Dan) Norman of Paradise Valley, Arizona; grandchildren, Lisa Thew (Kelley Ogden), James Mussman (Katherine Gregg), Jonathan Heil, Nick (Ivy) Heil, Gretchen Heil, Chris (Caitlin) Norman, and Sarah Norman; and great-grandchildren, Grant and Maddie Mussman, Charolette and Ryan Norman, and Cobe, Laney, Kate, Jayce and Tate Heil.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Clarence and his younger brother and best friend, Bob.

Pursuant to Charlie's directions, no services will be held.