Charles M. Lange

September 15, 2021 - September 9, 2021

Charles M. Lange, age 89, of Scribner passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 9, 2021.

The funeral will be 10am, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be Tuesday at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel from 3pm to 8pm with the family present from 6pm to 8pm. Memorials may be directed to the family.

