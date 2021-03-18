Charles W. White

February 10, 1917 – March 16, 2021

Charles W. White, 104 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. Charles was born Feb. 10, 1917, at Wisner, Nebraska, to William and Anna (Becker) White.

Charles resided at Wisner, Clearwater, Scribner, North Bend and Fremont. He was a farmer. He married Berniece Carlson on July 20, 1940, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Berniece died Aug. 13, 2004.

Charles was a member of First Congregational Church, U.C.C. of Fremont. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed bowling. He was named Senior Bowler of the Year in 2002 and 2003 and was inducted into the Fremont Area Bowlers Hall of Fame in 2015, at the age of 98.

He is survived by son, Bill (Sunny) White of Fremont; daughter, Judy (Jerry) Lange of Jenks, Oklahoma; special nephew, Terry (Connie) Carlson of Pasco, Washington; 5 grandchildren, Rychie Schroeder of Fremont, Ryan White of Toluca Lake, California, Mike Lange of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Michelle Lange Lynch of Jenks, Oklahoma, and Mistie (Dave) Schleeper of Arnold, Maryland; 6 great-grandchildren, Tony (Amber) Schroeder of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Andy (Megan) Schroeder of Valley, Nebraska, Sydney (Kirk Ellis) Cattlett of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jake and Nathan Schleeper of Arnold, Maryland, and Tucker Lynch of Jenks, Oklahoma; 1 great-great-grandchild, Jack Schroeder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Jim; granddaughter, Jodie Lange; and 10 brothers and sisters.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at First Congregational Church, U.C.C. in Fremont. Visitation on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continues on Monday at church 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be given to the church.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490