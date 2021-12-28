Menu
Cheryl L. Clark
Wahoo High School
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Cheryl L. Clark

December 10, 1946 - December 21, 2021

Cheryl L. Clark, age 75, of Wahoo died Dec. 21, 2021, in Wahoo. Survived by husband Don Clark, Wahoo; children, Christopher (Bridget) Clark, Lincoln, Kevin Clark, Wahoo, Kelly Clark, Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Jayden and Ariana; sister, Sally (Paul) Northrop, Omaha; brother, Jeff Beranek, Azle Texas; nephews, Mark Houfek, Omaha, Greg (Cheryl) Houfek, Beaver Lake. Preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Evelyn (Wicht) Beranek. The memorial service is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Reception is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hilltop Country Club. Memorials to Hospice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County, or Saunders County Lost Pets.

Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
4:30p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
NE
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just heard about Cheryl as Don came into Vidlak´s Cafe for lunch where Cheryl and Don came when she was feeling good and wanted some comfort food. I will miss her she really was a joy to see and talk with when could be there. I will miss her and her orange Compass. My prayers are with you Don and family. May God bless you all.
Ruth Clark
January 6, 2022
I am very sorry to hear of Cheryl's passing. My condolences to the family. Cheryl was loved by all as a happy, generous, outgoing person. I remember her fondly as a treasured friend of my mother, Irma. Cheryl took Mom under her wing, despite their age differences, and they shared countless evenings of companionship. Mom so looked forward to Cheryl driving her their weekly bingo games. Without Cheryl's loving generosity, she would have been at home alone. The entire community will miss Cheryl.
Bob Copperstone
December 29, 2021
