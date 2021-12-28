Cheryl L. Clark
December 10, 1946 - December 21, 2021
Cheryl L. Clark, age 75, of Wahoo died Dec. 21, 2021, in Wahoo. Survived by husband Don Clark, Wahoo; children, Christopher (Bridget) Clark, Lincoln, Kevin Clark, Wahoo, Kelly Clark, Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Jayden and Ariana; sister, Sally (Paul) Northrop, Omaha; brother, Jeff Beranek, Azle Texas; nephews, Mark Houfek, Omaha, Greg (Cheryl) Houfek, Beaver Lake. Preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Evelyn (Wicht) Beranek. The memorial service is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Reception is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hilltop Country Club. Memorials to Hospice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County, or Saunders County Lost Pets.
