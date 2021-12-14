Clarabell Karns

October 22, 1938 – November 25, 2021

Daughter of Wayne and Minnie Deibert. She married Clyde Harris on Dec. 25. 1954. To this union three children were born: Sharon Schwarz of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Sheryl Linden of Tucson, Arizona, David Harris (deceased). She married Jim Karns on May 17, 1979. Jim had three children from a previous marriage: Jim Karns of Dodge City, Jennifer Shelhammer of Rockville, Missouri, Jeff Karns of Hubert, Texas. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved. She loved to take care of the elderly and many special friends at Stanton Towers in Fremont. She also had two stepsisters, Nioma and Irene, and her sister, Delories Paintin, whom are all deceased; and two nieces, Katherin Simon and Linda Blair.

She was diagnosed with stage four cancer. She died peacefully in her home. She will be missed terribly. She had decided that she wanted her ashes sprinkled over her mountains in Colorado. No funeral or service.