Clarabelle "Gracie" Ishmiel

September 16, 1923 - June 8, 2021

Clarabelle "Gracie" P. Ishmiel, age 97, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Born and raised in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. Graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School. Married G. Howard Ishmiel on May 5, 1946. He passed away Feb. 5, 1987.

Preceded in death by her parents, six sisters and four brothers.

Survived by special nieces and nephews and many friends.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to Nye Pointe or Endless Journey Hospice.

