Clarabelle P. "Gracie" Ishmiel
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cedar Bluffs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Clarabelle "Gracie" Ishmiel

September 16, 1923 - June 8, 2021

Clarabelle "Gracie" P. Ishmiel, age 97, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Born and raised in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. Graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School. Married G. Howard Ishmiel on May 5, 1946. He passed away Feb. 5, 1987.

Preceded in death by her parents, six sisters and four brothers.

Survived by special nieces and nephews and many friends.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to Nye Pointe or Endless Journey Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
