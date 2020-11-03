Clarence Henry Eikmeier

April 12, 1930 – October 30, 2020

Clarence Henry Eikmeier, 90, of Dodge, Nebraska, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, at Franciscan HealthCare, West Point, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Olean, rural Dodge. Fr. Daniel Kampschneider will celebrate the mass and will be joined by Deacon Duane Karmazin. Interment with Military Honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with a vigil service to follow beginning at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be followed at all services.

Minnick Funeral Chapel, Dodge, is in charge of the arrangements. The funeral service will be live streamed on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and beyond at www.facebook.cominnickfuneralserviceinc.

Clarence Henry was born on April 12, 1930, to Conrad and Mary (Peitzmeier) Eikmeier on the family farm two miles west of Dodge. The Eikmeier family attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Olean. Clarence gained his elementary education at Sacred Heart Academy. During the 1940s he worked on the family farm with his brothers. He received his GED during his military service.

In 1953 he was inducted into the U.S. Army with Basic Training at Fort Bliss, Texas, in the C Battery of the 531st AAA Battalion. In August 1953 Clarence was assigned to the meteorology department and sent to southern New Mexico for training. In January 1954 his battalion was given orders to move to Ellsworth AFB, near Rapid City, South Dakota. He was in the Radar division when stationed at Ellsworth. He was promoted to Corporal and then Sergeant in 1954. Upon his discharge in 1955 he returned to Dodge and worked various construction jobs. This instilled a love of designing and constructing anything from the milking parlor to their home.

On Nov. 8, 1956, he married Anna Mae Minarick at St. Leo's Catholic Church, Snyder, Nebraska. Following their marriage, they moved to Omaha where Clarence worked for the 7-UP Co. prior to returning to Dodge in 1958 and taking over the family farm. During his farming career he raised crops and livestock. He was a member of the National Farmers Organization and held various offices in Colfax County. For many years he was a dealer for Vigortone Ag Products and Stine Seed Co. In his younger years he was an avid softball player in the Hwy 91 league. During this time and into his 80s he was an active bowler for the Olean COF team. In 2010, after 52 years on the farm, Clarence and Anna Mae retired and moved into Dodge.

Clarence was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church at Olean. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 1737 for 75 years and held the position of Chief Ranger for 26 years. He served as Trustee of the State COF Court. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5439, Howells, Nebraska.

He was extremely proud of the United States Armed Forces and his service in the U.S. Army. As a member of the Dodge American Legion Post 122 he served as Commander for two terms and held the position of Sergeant at Arms for 30 years. In 2009 he was involved in the development of the Dodge Sons of the American Legion Squadron 122. He remained connected to his fellow Korean War Veterans attending many reunions over the years with his fellow comrades. In 2014 he had the privilege of being part of the Korean Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. The return to Eppley Airfield was a memory he never forgot.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years Anna Mae; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mary Beth (Robin) Holtmeier, Lincoln, and family - Kellie (Michael) Mandrell and children – Jack and Thomas, Jacob Holtmeier, Patricia (James) Hertel, Elkhorn, and family – Hannah, Shannon and Audrey, Susan (Michael) Franzluebbers, Papillion, Richard (Susan Kumpf) Eikmeier, Dodge, and family – Dana and Haley; sister, Doreen (Kenny) Uhing; sisters-in-law, Coletta, Marcella and Rosanne Eikmeier.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Mary Eikmeier; son-in-law, Earl Bruhn III; sisters and spouse, Irma (Wendelin) Ulrich and Jeanette (Don) Northrup; brothers and spouse, Harold, Valerian, Ralph (Doris), Roland (Shirley), Albin and Delbert Eikmeier.

The memorials will be designated by the family in honor of Clarence at a later date.