Clyde W. Hansen
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Clyde W. Hansen

August 17, 1925 – February 25, 2021

At 95 years old, Clyde W. Hansen went to be with his Savior, Feb. 25, 2021, in Palatka, Florida. Clyde was born to Effie and Harold Hansen Sr. on Aug. 17, 1925, near Herman, Nebraska. He survived his three brothers, Harold Jr., Howard and Eugene and two sisters, Ruby and Ella.

Clyde enlisted in the United State Navy in 1943 and served in the Pacific until wars end in 1945, and was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds he received in the liberation of the Marshall Islands.

Returning home to Fremont, he married his sweetheart Dolores Martin, living for a short time in Hooper, Nebraska, and then making Fremont their long time home. They spent almost 70 years of marriage together, enjoying dances, camping, grandchildren and travel in retirement. Clyde and Dolores raised two sons, Ralph and Roger, in a Christian home.

Clyde worked for the Geo. A. Hormel Company until retirement. After retirement, he worked several years for Schweser's Clothing. He will always be known for his hard work ethic.

Later, he and Dolores moved to Crescent City, Florida, to be near their son, Roger, and family and enjoy the warmer temperatures. Dolores passed away in 2016 and Clyde lived there until the time of his death.

Clyde is survived by his two sons, Ralph C. Hansen and wife Cheryl of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Roger L. Hansen and wife Nancy of Crescent City, Florida. He is survived by 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside memorial services and military funeral honors are planned for March 26 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, Nebraska.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Cemetery
Fremont, NE
A year has passed since Dad went to join Mom in Heaven with their Lord. We miss them both but look forward to Eternity. Thanks for parenting Roger and Me in a loving Christian home.
Ralph Hansen
Family
March 13, 2022
From a great full nation.
Ralph Hansen
Family
March 27, 2021
I enjoyed our many years at Schwesers Clyde was a wonderful man.
Helen Lannin
March 20, 2021
It has come to my attention that some may not know dad´s younger sister as Ella Yvonne but by her nickname "Bonnie".
Ralph Hansen
March 19, 2021
Many great memories from our time working at Schwesers Distribution Center.
Evelyn Ridder
March 19, 2021
We lived next door to your parents for many years. They were great neighbors you are in our thoughts
The townsdin girls Linda glenda and pam
March 19, 2021
Thoughts to all your family. I enjoyed seeing him at the family reunion.
Martha Newman- John and family.
March 19, 2021
Very well done memories.
Ralph and Cheryl Hansen
March 19, 2021
