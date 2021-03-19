Clyde W. Hansen

August 17, 1925 – February 25, 2021

At 95 years old, Clyde W. Hansen went to be with his Savior, Feb. 25, 2021, in Palatka, Florida. Clyde was born to Effie and Harold Hansen Sr. on Aug. 17, 1925, near Herman, Nebraska. He survived his three brothers, Harold Jr., Howard and Eugene and two sisters, Ruby and Ella.

Clyde enlisted in the United State Navy in 1943 and served in the Pacific until wars end in 1945, and was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds he received in the liberation of the Marshall Islands.

Returning home to Fremont, he married his sweetheart Dolores Martin, living for a short time in Hooper, Nebraska, and then making Fremont their long time home. They spent almost 70 years of marriage together, enjoying dances, camping, grandchildren and travel in retirement. Clyde and Dolores raised two sons, Ralph and Roger, in a Christian home.

Clyde worked for the Geo. A. Hormel Company until retirement. After retirement, he worked several years for Schweser's Clothing. He will always be known for his hard work ethic.

Later, he and Dolores moved to Crescent City, Florida, to be near their son, Roger, and family and enjoy the warmer temperatures. Dolores passed away in 2016 and Clyde lived there until the time of his death.

Clyde is survived by his two sons, Ralph C. Hansen and wife Cheryl of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Roger L. Hansen and wife Nancy of Crescent City, Florida. He is survived by 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside memorial services and military funeral honors are planned for March 26 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, Nebraska.