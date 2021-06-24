Menu
Coletta Theresa Pfeifer
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Coletta (Heimann) Pfeifer

March 21, 1925 – June 22, 2021

Coletta Theresa (Heimann) Pfeifer, age 96, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sumner Place in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born March 21, 1925, at home at St. Bernard, Nebraska, to Henry and Elizabeth (Sueper) Heimann.

Coletta grew up in the St. Bernard, Nebraska, area and married Harold P. Pfeifer on May 24, 1943, at Lindsay, Nebraska. They came to Fremont in 1945. She was a homemaker and liked cooking, baking and embroidering dish towels for family. She was a housekeeper at St. Patrick Rectory and house, retiring in 2009 after 31 years. Coletta was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick Women and St. Joan of Arc. She also helped with school lunches and volunteered at Fremont Area Medical Center for 19 years.

Harold passed away Feb. 4, 1993.

Coletta is survived by daughters and sons-in law, Shirley Allen and Christine (Dustin) Limmer of Fremont, Eileen McDermitt, Linda (Lonnie) Mulder and Mary Ann (Kurt) Oehlrich, all of Lincoln, Sue (Scott) Krueger of Prineville, Oregon; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim (Laurie) Pfeifer and Tom (Vicki) Pfeifer of Aurora, Nebraska, Bill (Judy) Pfeifer of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Michael (Helen) Pfeifer of Fremont, Joe (Mary) Pfeifer of Bennington, Nebraska, Ken (Rhonda) Pfeifer and Jeff (Linda) Pfeifer of Omaha, and Mark (Kathleen) Pfeifer of Surprise, Arizona; sister, Germaine Sorensen of Omaha; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward (Joan) Heimann and Henry (Betty) Heimann, all of Columbus, Nebraska; brother-in-law, James Kingston of Fremont; 28 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; husband; sisters, Florene Pfeifer, Mary Ann Hemmer and infant Marie; brother, Francis; brothers-in-law, Floyd Hemmer, Edwin Pfeifer, Robert Sorensen; and son-in-law, Larry Allen.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Archbishop Bergan Jr. & Sr. Tuition Fund.

Online condolences and view live-streamed service at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 24, 2021.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
Fremont, NE
Jun
25
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
Fremont, NE
Jun
26
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I went to school at St. Pat's in 1956, 57, 58 and 59 and I am sure that you do not remember me, but I do remember you. At that time I was a friend of Eileen and then we moved away. I spent some time at your house by the convent. Your mother was a very nice person and I enjoyed my time there. I am now 73 years old and wanted you to know that I have thought of your mom and Eileen over the years with fond memories. Thank you for reading this and know that your mother is in my prayers! Mary Beth Eckert (Shonka).
Mary Eckert-Shonka
School
July 3, 2021
