Constance R. "Connie" Gillis
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Constance R. "Connie" Gillis

July 13, 1948 - June 29, 2021

Constance R. "Connie" Gillis, age 72, of Fremont died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Arbor Care Center – Valhaven.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at the United Church of Christ in Scribner. Pastor Larry Jirsak will officiate. A lunch will follow the service with burial to follow in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. A memorial fund will be determined at a later date.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
