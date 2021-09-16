Cynthia Ballinger

December 31, 1958 – September 5, 2021

Cynthia "Cindy" Sue (Zimmerman) Ballinger, age 62, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cindy was born on Dec. 31, 1958, to Chris Fred and Kathryn Elizabeth (Tschirren) Zimmerman in Nebraska City, Nebraska. She was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1977. She met Ronald "Ron" Eugene Ballinger and they later united in marriage on Jan. 19, 1980, in Plattsmouth.

Cindy spent many years as the restaurant manager at Hi-Vue Café in Weeping Water as well as several years preparing meals at the Plattsmouth Senior Center. She devoted her life to her grandchildren, leaving her position at the senior center to stay home and care for them.

Cindy was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known to have a vivacious personality and the ability to always make the people around her laugh. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mamaw to Grant and Kathryn.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Ron Ballinger of Plattsmouth; three daughters, Jessica Fabsits and husband Bob of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jamie Warga and husband Dan of Plattsmouth, Jennifer Ballinger of Plattsmouth; five grandchildren, Sean Ballinger, Trey Ballinger, Hank Ballinger, Grant Warga, and Kathryn Warga; two sisters, Debbie Bagwell of Omaha, Janet Zimmerman and Steve Adams of Omaha; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Kathryn Zimmerman; her sister, Patricia Penke; and her brother, Steve Zimmerman.

Visitations will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A memorial service with be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth with Pastor Michael McGregor officiating.

The honorary pallbearers will be Sean Ballinger, Trey Ballinger, Hank Ballinger, Grant Warga, and Kathryn Warga.

Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.