Dale H. "Buffalo" Giebler

August 3, 1934 – December 23, 2021

Dale was a longtime PGA professional at Ashland Country Club.

Survived by: wife of 62 years, Linda; children, Lauri (Greg) Johnson, Eric Giebler, Ty Giebler; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brad) Corr, Gavin (Sarah) Johnson, Sydney (Jordan) Tan, Antonia Giebler, Taryn Giebler; sisters, Lois Juilfs, Joann Drews; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel).

Celebration of Dale's Life is Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (150 and Q streets).

Interment at Omaha National Cemetery.

For more details or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 St.

Omaha, NE 68137

402-895-3400