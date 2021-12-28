Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale H. "Buffalo" Giebler
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE

Dale H. "Buffalo" Giebler

August 3, 1934 – December 23, 2021

Dale was a longtime PGA professional at Ashland Country Club.

Survived by: wife of 62 years, Linda; children, Lauri (Greg) Johnson, Eric Giebler, Ty Giebler; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brad) Corr, Gavin (Sarah) Johnson, Sydney (Jordan) Tan, Antonia Giebler, Taryn Giebler; sisters, Lois Juilfs, Joann Drews; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel).

Celebration of Dale's Life is Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (150 and Q streets).

Interment at Omaha National Cemetery.

For more details or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 St.

Omaha, NE 68137

402-895-3400


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church
150 & Q St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My prayers are with your whole family. Lori Haller
Lori Haller
Friend
December 29, 2021
My sincerest sympathy to you Linda and family in the passing of "Buffalo". My thoughts and prayers go out to you. Blessings to you, Mary Roncka
Mary Roncka
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cindy Gonzales
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results